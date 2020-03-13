|
|
LESHER
JEAN T. (nee Zawisza)
Peacefully on March 10, 2020, at the age of 93. Jean was born March 17, 1926 to Polish immi-grant parents, Antonina (nee Paguga) and Frank Zawisza. Beloved wife of the late Edwin V. Lesher, I. Loving mother of Susan McCarty (Stephen) Hoch, Edwin, II (Donna), Wayne (Deborah). and James (Elaine) Lesher. Cherished grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 18 and great-great-grandmother of one. Sister of the late Stanley Zawisza and Laura Bielec, also lost several siblings to child-hood diseases, as well as her son-in-law, Edward McCarty.
Jean spent her life in Manayunk working and raising her children. She enjoyed playing Bingo and sharing lunch with her friends at Journey's Way.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Celebration of Life in Church Monday, 10 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Josaphat Church, 124 Cotton St. (at Silverwood St.), Manayunk, 19127. Int. Westminster Cem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jean's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020