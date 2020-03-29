|
TARQUINIO-LEPKO
JEAN
83, of Warrington, formerly of Hatfield, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph John Lepko.
Born December 12, 1936 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Divina Tarquinio.
Jean spent her 28 year career as Corporate Secretary for Kingsbury, Inc. in Philadelphia, retiring in 1999. After retiring from Kingsbury she was employed part-time as Tipstaff for the Montgomery County Courthouse for 15 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Gina (Tom) Seklecki of Jamison PA, Angela (Dominick) Bucciarelli of Parker CO, and Lydia (Fred) Apple of Lawrenceville GA, and granddaughter Elizabeth Lauren Apple. She was the sister of Rose Campiglio, Norma Prinzo and Frances DePaul. She is also survived by her late husband's children, Joseph D. Lepko (Paula) of Quakertown, and Mark D. Lepko of Chicago IL; grandchildren, Matthew (Angela), Melinda (Rob), Rebecca, Chelsea, and Christopher; great- grandchildren, Michael, Lewis, Thomas, Kaitlyn and Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lydia D'Angelo, Mary DiBattista and daughter-in-law, Maria Lepko.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grand-mother. She loved her Phillies and Eagles and enjoyed cooking, reading a good novel, music, travel, Broadway musicals, reading her Philadelphia Inquirer every day and spend-ing time with her family and friends. Jean will be remem-bered for her outgoing personality, strength, sweetness and authenticity. She was really funny too.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Please continue to check the website for up-to-date information.
Memorial contributions can be made to University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020