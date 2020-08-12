1/1
JEAN WESCOTT FITCHETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FITCHETT
JEAN WESCOTT


Of Philadelphia, died July 31, 2020. Jean was born in Philadelphia on September 2, 1938 to the late Joseph Trower Wescott and Lois Lee Wescott (nee Fields). Jean is survived by her husband, William Edward Fitchett, daughters: Cristina René Fitchett, Jeanine Davis (Peter), and granddaughter, Gabrielle Cristina Davis; and a host of family and friends. Funeral service is being privately held at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Donations in Jean's honor can be made to Penn Medicine, Penn Memory Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved