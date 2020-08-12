1/1
Of Philadelphia, died July 31, 2020. Jean was born in Philadelphia on September 2, 1938 to the late Joseph Trower Wescott and Lois Lee Wescott (nee Fields). Jean is survived by her husband, William Edward Fitchett, daughters: Cristina René Fitchett, Jeanine Davis (Peter), and granddaughter, Gabrielle Cristina Davis; and a host of family and friends. Funeral service is being privately held at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Donations in Jean's honor can be made to Penn Medicine, Penn Memory Center.