JEANE M. (HORODYSKI) ANGELERI
Age 100, October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Angeleri. Devoted mother of Larry (Sherri) Angeleri, Donna (Keith) Foy and Frank (Terry) Angeleri. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Jessica, Christian, Michael and Frankie; great grandmother of Madeline, Ian and Ethan. Dear sister of Helen Mychol. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wed. morning, Oct. 28th, 9:00 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.,M. Interment Oakland Cem. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to www.AmericanHeart.org in Jeane's memory. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral
09:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
