Jeane R. (nee Rossberg) McGinn
Sept. 6, 2020, of East Falls. Jeane died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Jeane is survived by her husband of 64 years Edward J., her son Edward J. Jr. (Janice), her daughter Maureen O'Keeffe (Mel), 4 granddaughters, Tara, Moira, Emily and Christine, and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Joanne DeSantis (Louis) and several beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Jeane attended St. Bridget Elementary School, Hallahan High School and Chestnut Hill College. Jeane taught for the School District of Philadelphia, Merion Mercy and Waldron Academies and the William Penn Charter School. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave., Phila. PA 19129 on Friday Sept. 11th from 9 - 9:45 A.M., followed by Words of Remembrance and her Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial will be private due to Covid 19 restrictions. The family would appreciate donations in Jeane's memory to the St. Bridget Memorial Fund. McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, 215-219-2914

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Bridget Church
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
