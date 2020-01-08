|
MINNICK
JEANETTE A. (nee DeYoung)
On Jan. 4, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, age 92. Wife of the late Edward J. Minnick, mother of Edward "Ned" Minnick (Cathy), Susan Hummel (H. Glenn) and Curtis Minnick (Ann), 8 grand-children, one great grandchild. Memorial Mass Friday Jan. 10, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill. Visitation 10 - 11 A.M. at Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Jeanette's name may be made to The Abington Health Foundation/Animal Assisted Therapy, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 or giv.abingtonhealth.org/donate.
