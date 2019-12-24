|
|
GORDON
JEANETTE (nee Bubis)
Age 94 of Bala Cynwyd, PA., on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles; cherished mother of Nancy-Beth Gordon Sheerr, Tod Gordon (Adrienne) and the late Dr. Leslie Mayer; loving sister of Shirlee Bubis Lewinter (Paul) and the late Sidney Bubis; devoted grandmother of Jason Mayer (Jennifer), Emily Mayer (Cory McCrummen), Melanie Sheerr Backlund (Erik), Lauren Sheerr Beshears (John), Alexandra Gordon, Rebecca Gordon Harrison (Chris) and Charles Gordon; adoring great-grandmother of Casey, Lyla, Maya, Owen, Parker, Sawyer, Charlotte and Clara.
Passionate about education, Jeanette completed her BA at Antioch University in her fifties. She was a widely acclaimed interior designer known for her work in both residential and commercial decorating. Her greatest joy in life was her family, to whom she gave of herself endlessly and with utter love. She served as President of the 191 Social Club for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Thursday, 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Interment private. Shiva will be observed at the Sheerr residence Thursday only. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019