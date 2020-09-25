Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was 87. Jeanette is survived by her loving daughters and extended family; Dr. Cynthia R. Fusco, Elizabeth and Gerald Driscoll, Gina M. Fusco and Mark N. Schor, as well as her 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Jeanette was the beloved wife to the late Raymond C. Fusco, mother to the late Holly C. Fusco, mother-in-law to the late Catherine A. Shoenfelt, and daughter to the late Jesse and Theodore Kamish. She had lived in Bucks County for over 40 years. "Throughout her life she sought to help others. For many years as a volunteer, she was the Editor of the Craven Hall Historical Society newsletter. Caring for her family, friends, animals, and her community, Jeanette lovingly and powerfully impacted and inspired all those who surrounded her and she will be terribly missed." The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA, 18940. Reflections and honoring remarks will be held at 11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. All are invited for an outdoor luncheon at The Washington Crossing Inn to begin at 12:30 P.M. Her Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanette's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA (bcspca.org
), or The Craven Hall Historical Society (www.craven-hall.org
).