1/1
Jeanette H. (Kamish) Fusco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was 87. Jeanette is survived by her loving daughters and extended family; Dr. Cynthia R. Fusco, Elizabeth and Gerald Driscoll, Gina M. Fusco and Mark N. Schor, as well as her 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Jeanette was the beloved wife to the late Raymond C. Fusco, mother to the late Holly C. Fusco, mother-in-law to the late Catherine A. Shoenfelt, and daughter to the late Jesse and Theodore Kamish. She had lived in Bucks County for over 40 years. "Throughout her life she sought to help others. For many years as a volunteer, she was the Editor of the Craven Hall Historical Society newsletter. Caring for her family, friends, animals, and her community, Jeanette lovingly and powerfully impacted and inspired all those who surrounded her and she will be terribly missed." The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA, 18940. Reflections and honoring remarks will be held at 11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. All are invited for an outdoor luncheon at The Washington Crossing Inn to begin at 12:30 P.M. Her Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanette's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA (bcspca.org), or The Craven Hall Historical Society (www.craven-hall.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Jeanette was a very nice lady n always had me laughing it was my pleasure to take care of ur mother at the time I am going to miss her so much
Nicole kuruc
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved