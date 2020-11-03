Or Copy this URL to Share

On Nov. 1, 2020, age 84. Devoted mother of Jeanette Wiley (Raymond), Diane Tirabasso (Tony), Harry "Hairso" Hoffman, and the late Joseph Hoffman (late Laura). Loving Nanny of William, Joseph, Tiffiany, Jacob, Gabriella, and great grandmother of Joseph, Ryan, and Gregory "Cupcake", and Jacob. Dear sister of Josephine Trabold. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday from 7-9 P.M. and Friday from 8:30-9:30 A.M. in the HUBERT M. McBRIDE FUNERAL HOME, 2357 East Cumberland St., Phila., PA 19125. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Anne Church, 2328 East Lehigh Ave., Phila., PA 19125. Int. Resurrection Cem.



