BAMBERSKI
JEANETTE M.
On June 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mother of Joseph (Loretta), Stephen (Shelly) and the late Cathy Palma and Jack. Dear grandmom of 8 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA 19154 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.