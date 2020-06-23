JEANETTE M. BAMBERSKI
1935 - 2020
BAMBERSKI
JEANETTE M.
On June 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mother of Joseph (Loretta), Stephen (Shelly) and the late Cathy Palma and Jack. Dear grandmom of 8 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA 19154 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
