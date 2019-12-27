|
LAVIN
JEANETTE M. (nee Minyon)
Of Ardmore, Pa. On December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George J. Lavin, Jr. Loving mother of George (Pamela) Lavin, Patrick Lavin, and the late Michael Lavin. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Brian) Atkinson, Christine, Kyle, and Zackary Lavin and great grand-mother of Jack, Iris, and Maxwell Atkinson, and Tailis Lavin. Sister of the late Michael J. Minyon. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 5:45 P.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 6 P.M. both in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery Monday, December 30, 2019 leaving from THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083 at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Lavin's name to either St. Denis Church at the above address or to The Province of St. Thomas of Villanova, 214 Ashwood Rd., Villanova, Pa. 19085 would be appreciated.
