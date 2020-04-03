|
On April 1st, 2020 Jeanette Mallon, loving wife of Jim Mallon and mother of three children, Jim Mallon (Christie), Kevin Mallon (Kate), Erica Lenzner (Mike) passed away at the age of 68. She is also survived by her two brothers, Gary (Debbie) Bello and Ronnie (Linda) Bello. She was a devoted wife and shared 47 wonderful years of marriage with Jim.
Jeanette raised her three children and demonstrated that what matters most is how we live and how we love each other. Jeanette navigated her days with joy and light, she was always quick and generous with praise for those around her, and she would believe in you before you believed in yourself.
Her 'inner circle' of friends was a never-ending list, and she loved being with this groups of friends and family. Jeanette made a practice of laughing harder than most and more often than all.
In the past few years, through her battle with Glioblastoma, Jeanette created an artform out of showing us how to 'dance in the storm' as she would continuously and relentlessly raise the spirts of those caring for her.
Jeanette's true gift was raising and bestowing her happiness upon her nine grandchildren. Along with her husband Jim, their hearts swelled with love and joy as they waited for their grandchildren to come for a visit or stay the night. She would teach them to find and encourage within themselves the gifts that make them special and instill in them the profound strength and power of the human heart.
If you need an angel, call her name, as she is soaring in the Heavens with her beloved mother, Rose Bello, and father, Nicholas Bello.
Funeral services will be held privately at this time. Her family will be planning a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the JAG Fund, www.jagfund.org Mail checks to: JAG Fund, 955 Red Coat Farm Drive, Chalfont, PA 18914
