John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1501 Limekiln Pike
Dresher, PA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1501 Limekiln Pike
Dresher, PA
ROLPH
JEANETTE


Of Flourtown, passed away in her home at the age of 66 on January 5, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dan, of 45 years, her children, Joshua Rolph (Kristina), Sarah Magelsen (Shawn), Benjamin Rolph (Kristy), Mary Grampp (Eddie), and John Rolph (Brittany), her 17 grandchildren, along with her mother, Georgianna Champion, and sisters, Gayle Gertsch, Sylvia Schow and Susan Champion. Her father, father-in-law and sweet granddaughter have proceeded her in passing and have welcomed her into their loving arms. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1501 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025. Viewing from 10:00-10:45 A.M. Service will begin at 11:00 A.M.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
 www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
