O'Rourke
JEANNE A.
Of Philadelphia, passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Although brain-damaged from a fall as a toddler, Jeanne was able to live a full life, and she was a "Special" friend to many people. Born and raised in West Oak Lane, Jeanne attended Mercy Academy in Gwynedd Valley, and then she was a resident at St. Mary of Providence Home in Elverson, PA. for four years. Jeanne worked at a sheltered workshop in Glenside for several years, and then she worked at the Lower Merion Training Center in Ardmore when her family moved to Wynnewood, PA. Jeanne became an assistant to the staff at the Training Center. Jeanne retired from work in 1992 in order to assist her mother at home. After her mother's death in 2001, Jeanne lived with her brother, Fr. Jack O'Rourke, O.S.A., for several years in Wynnewood, then for twelve years in Cape Coral, Florida. Jeanne spent her final four years with her brother, at their home in the Villages of Pine Valley, in northeast Philadelphia. Jeanne was pre-deceased by her parents, Tom and Kay O'Rourke, by her brother, Tom O'Rourke, and by her sisters, Kathy O'Rourke and Mary Corr (Paul). Jeanne is survived by her ten adoring nieces and nephews and thirty-three great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to reach out to the O'Rourke family in this difficult time. Private family services will be held for Jeanne at the DEAN-GEITNER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME; interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will take place at a future date when all are welcome to attend.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020