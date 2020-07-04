1/
JEANNE CONN
CONN
JEANNE
July 3, 2020 of Voorhees, NJ. Mother of Jonathan Conn. Sister of Michael Greenspun and Larry Greenspun. Daughter of the late Shellie Greenspun and the late Dr. Bertram Greenspun. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Facebook Page on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. Contributions can be made to Camp Ramah in the Poconos, www.ramahpoconos.org or the Shellie Greenspun Fund at Temple Beth Sholom, www.tbsonline.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 4, 2020.
