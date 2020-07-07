FOTI - CORDES





Of Newtown Square, PA and West Cape May, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 surrounded by her dear family and friends.She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Mark and parents Frank and Ann Foti.A graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School and West Chester University, Jeanne completed her education with a Master's degree from Temple University, and began a long career in special education before retiring in 2017.Jeanne met her future husband, Mark Cordes, during her junior year in high school, married, and raised their three children in Drexel Hill and Newtown Square, PA.An involved community member and activist, Jeanne volunteered with Llanerch Hills Little League and was a Board member of SHINE, St. Veronica's Independent Mission school in Philadelphia, O'Hara Alumni, and Aronomink Swim Club.Jeanne loved being with family and friends, traveling, and had her infamous bucket list which included a trip to Punxatawny to see the groundhog predict the end of winter. She also loved music and the beach and not in that order. Her special place was on the beach in West Cape May where she would find her peace.A member of a large, loving and extended family, she is survived by her children Amy, Matthew, and Gabriel, grand-daughter Makayla Rae, and siblings Dr. Mary Boylston (Bruce), Chris, Frank Jr. (Colleen), Ann Davies (Pat), and Dr. Gerard Foti, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Evening July 9th; 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. atand Friday Morning July 10th her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Dorothy's Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment Private.Also, for individuals attending the Mass, please wear bright colors to celebrate Jeanne's extraordinary and vibrant life. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Jeanne's honor to SHINE: The Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380.

