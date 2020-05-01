SHUSTER
JEANNE E. (nee Kreider)
Age 96, of Broomall PA, formerly of Havertown PA, of 47 years, passed on April 25, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Shuster Sr.; loving mother of Joseph J. (Karen) Shuster Jr., Edward (Gail) Shuster, Lynn (the late Vince) Luta, Marianne (Steve) Shuster, Stephen Shuster and Jeanne McAleer; dear sister of William Kreider; sister-in-law of Mary Slepicka and Anne Shuster; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services and Interment are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jeanne may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, 533 Foundry Road, Eagleville, PA 19403-3901 or habitatmontdelco.org. Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0301
JEANNE E. (nee Kreider)
Age 96, of Broomall PA, formerly of Havertown PA, of 47 years, passed on April 25, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Shuster Sr.; loving mother of Joseph J. (Karen) Shuster Jr., Edward (Gail) Shuster, Lynn (the late Vince) Luta, Marianne (Steve) Shuster, Stephen Shuster and Jeanne McAleer; dear sister of William Kreider; sister-in-law of Mary Slepicka and Anne Shuster; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services and Interment are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jeanne may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, 533 Foundry Road, Eagleville, PA 19403-3901 or habitatmontdelco.org. Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0301
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.