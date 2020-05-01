JEANNE E. (Kreider) SHUSTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHUSTER
JEANNE E. (nee Kreider)
Age 96, of Broomall PA, formerly of Havertown PA, of 47 years, passed on April 25, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Shuster Sr.; loving mother of Joseph J. (Karen) Shuster Jr., Edward (Gail) Shuster, Lynn (the late Vince) Luta, Marianne (Steve) Shuster, Stephen Shuster and Jeanne McAleer; dear sister of William Kreider; sister-in-law of Mary Slepicka and Anne Shuster; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services and Interment are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jeanne may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, 533 Foundry Road, Eagleville, PA 19403-3901 or habitatmontdelco.org. Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0301



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved