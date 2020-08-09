1/1
JEANNE F. ESPOSITO
ESPOSITO
JEANNE F.


Of Lafayette Hill, August 5, Age 77. Wife of Dominic J. Esposito. Mother of Donna M. Schroeder (Michael) and Pamela A. Walls (Garth). Grandmother of Samantha R. and Jenna Schroeder; Alexa L and Christa M. Walls. Her family was always her first priority. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to cook for her family and friends and never missed a party. Services and interment will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
