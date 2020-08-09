1/1
Of Lafayette Hill, August 5, Age 77. Wife of Dominic J. Esposito. Mother of Donna M. Schroeder (Michael) and Pamela A. Walls (Garth). Grandmother of Samantha R. and Jenna Schroeder; Alexa L and Christa M. Walls. Her family was always her first priority. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to cook for her family and friends and never missed a party. Services and interment will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
