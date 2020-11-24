Died Nov. 16, 2020, Haverford, PA. Born Feb. 28, 1926, Jeanne was the daughter of Walter and Margaret (née Burke) Grace of Fair Haven, Vermont. She received her BS from the University of New Hampshire in 1948, took classes at the American Dance Festival at Connecticut College, and in 1986 earned an Associate's degree in physical therapy from Harcum College. Jeanne taught physical education at St. Margaret's School in Waterbury, CT, Bates College in Lewiston, ME, and Merion Mercy Academy in Bala Cynwyd, PA. An advocate for women's sports, she was a rated official for field hockey and lacrosse. She later worked at the Philadelphia Institute for Physical Therapy. Jeanne married Paul Mulcahy in 1951. They lived in the Midwest before settling in Drexel Hill and then Ardmore, PA. Jeanne was active in Girl Scouts, the League of Women Voters, the Haverford Township Historical Society, and her church, Our Mother of Good Counsel. A strong supporter of public education, Jeanne was a founding member and chairperson of VOTE, a grass-roots, non-partisan coalition promoting public education in Haverford Township. She was also elected to the Haverford Township School Board. Retirement led to fifteen wonderful years in Vermont, where Jeanne volunteered at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and led classes in osteoporosis prevention. Upon Paul's death, Jeanne moved back to the Philadelphia area. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Paul, and her sister, Theresa Montrone. She is survived by her children – Patricia, Joanne (Bob Hazen), Susan, Christine (Charles Abdo), Nicholas (Carmen Johnson), and Matthew (Jennifer Turnham); her niece, Susan Cobleigh, and nephew, James Montrone; along with her grandchildren, Emmett and Russell Abdo; Cecelia Mulcahy; and Rebecca and Samuel Mulcahy. A passionate and proud Democrat, who worked the polls for years, Jeanne said that one of her earliest memories was of holding her father's hand at a street corner in Fair Haven as a funeral cortege passed. "He was a good Democrat," said her father of the deceased. "He'll be hard to replace." So will Jeanne Mulcahy. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the League of Women Voters in Jeanne's name, or to the School District of Haverford Township, attn: Vera Shearman, Oakmont School, 50 Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083, noting "Jeanne Mulcahy Scholarship" in the "for" line. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com
)