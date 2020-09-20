91, who lived at Indian River Estates, in Vero Beach, Florida died Saturday September 5th, 2020. The daughter of Stephen and Ella Patterson, she was raised in Pittsburgh, PA with a sister Margaret (Peggy) who predeceased her in 2005. She earned a scholarship grant to the University of Pittsburgh, where she graduated (magna cum laude) in 1949 with a degree in business education. As an avocation, Jeanne studied voice and became a professional soprano soloist for churches and special choirs in the western PA/W.VA area. Her first job after acquiring a degree at Pitt led to becoming an executive secretary at US Steel, and her singing talent led to her marriage to tenor Thomson L. Leiper, a specialist in the teaching of reading. They completed their family with the birth of daughter Lesley and son T. Lindsay Leiper, III. Jeanne chose to be a stay-at-home Mom for 15 years, during which time she continued her professional singing career. She and her Scottish-born husband also sang for many Scottish events, and as their children grew, they joined their parents in presenting musical programs. Dr. Leiper's work transferred them to Harrisburg in 1970, but not before Jeanne had earned a Master's degree from Pitt in Special Education for the blind and visually impaired. With teaching experience in both western and central PA, Jeanne enrolled in Penn State classes to attain certification as a supervisor of special education and served in this capacity for 25 years. Her career included sabbatical volunteer assignments in Fiji and Jamaica. and an appearance before a congressional committee in Washington, D.C. with one of her blind students who demonstrated a new piece of equipment in an effort to secure funding. After Dr. Leiper's death, Jeanne wintered in FL where she met the love of her life, Carl D. Warren. That love would last her remaining 21 years. They married in 1998 and began a life style of traveling and volunteering. Their worldly travels were extensive as were their hours of service to the Auxiliary at what is now Cleveland Clinic, Indian River Hospital. Jeanne will also be remembered by her IRE fellow residents for the musical entertainment she provided. Survivors include her husband, Carl, daughter Lesley Morse (Phil) of Vienna, VA and son T. Lindsay Leiper (Susan) of Norristown, PA; stepdaughter Karen Brewer (Bill) of Vero Beach, Stepson Stephen Warren Sr. (Darlene) of NE, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nephews and their families. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the ACTS Samaritan Fund (East) of Vero Beach at Indian River Estates FL 32960, First Presbyterian Church Endowment, Vero Beach, FL, 32960, or to one's charity of choice
. Burial Services will be private.