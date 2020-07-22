1/1
1/1
age 77, of Jenkintown passed away on July 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 27 years of Richard Rosen. Devoted mother to daughters Margretta (Sean Maguire) Milles, Jennifer (Bradley) Tom, and son Joseph Milles; loving stepmother to Rebecca (Riaz Ahmed) Rosen and Daniel Rosen. Dear grand-mother to Declan, Oliver, Alana, Gabriel, Kaylyn, Anya and Nathan. Born in Philadelphia on the 4th of July, 1943, to the late James and Margaret Sholly. She attended Cardinal Dougherty High School, Temple University and Bryn Mawr College (Master of Social Service) and had a career dedicated to the welfare of children. She worked at many service organizations ending at Family Srvc Assoc. of Bucks County where she co-founded a Teen Center aimed at suicide prevention. She is predeceased by brother James Sholly and survived by brother, Martin Sholly, sister-in-law Eileen Sholly and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Summer 2021. In Jeannette's memory, donations may be made to Prevent Child Abuse America