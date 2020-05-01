JEANNETTE M. (Worthington) FLYNN
FLYNN
JEANNETTE M. (nee Worthington)
Age 93, of Wayne, PA., passed away on April 25, 2020
Born in January 1927, in Philadelphia, PA., to the late, John & Mary (nee Kostic) Worthington, Jeannette was the devoted wife of the late, John J. Flynn; beloved mother of Barbara, Mike, Tim and Dan Flynn; proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 3; and dear sister to the late, Chuck, Jack and Ed Worthington.
Services and Interment are Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeannette's honor to Catholic Charities, 100 N. 20th St., Suite 301, Phila., PA 19103. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA., 610-989-9600

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
