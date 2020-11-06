60, of Philadelphia, on Nov. 3, 2020, the son of Joyce Segal of Mt. Laurel, NJ, brother of Steven Segal and Jill Segal (Jeff Urofsky) and uncle of Jessica Urofsky, all of Philadelphia, and son of Leonard Segal (Joy) of Wilmington, DE. If Jeffery was someone whose life touched yours, please join his family and friends to remember him at Laurel Acres Park, Mt. Laurel, NJ at 1 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, November 6. May his memory be a blessing.



