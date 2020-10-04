On October 1, 2020, age 71 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Adelyn (nee Ruggieri), extraordinary father of Brian F. (Stacey), Andy M. (Taylor), Amanda F. and doting pop-pop to grandsons Owen and Ian. Also survived by his brother Marc (Debbie), sisters–and brothers-in-law Maria (Joe) and Michael (Sue) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeffrey began his internship in Internal Medicine in 1974 at Abington Memorial Hospital and continued his practice in this area for 46 years. He was a remarkable physician who approached his patients with compassion and truly treasured his work with his colleagues. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abington Health Foundation / Oncology Special Needs Fund, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/donate
