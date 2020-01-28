|
|
DeROSE
JENNIE (nee Paris)
Age 93, on Jan. 26, 2020, of Havertown. Beloved wife of the late Richard P., devoted mother of Jeanne Wilson; also survived by her grandchildren Richard Wilson (Erin) and Stephanie Grazione (Daniel), 3 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Correnti and Lidia Borrelli (Anthony) and her brothers William I. Paris (Delores) and Joseph (Jeanette). Funeral Service Friday 10:30 A.M. in Bethany Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5 North Concord Rd., Havertown where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Donations to the above Church. Entombment Arlington Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020