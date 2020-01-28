Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
JENNIE DeROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIE (Paris) DeROSE

JENNIE (Paris) DeROSE Notice
DeROSE
JENNIE (nee Paris)


Age 93, on Jan. 26, 2020, of Havertown. Beloved wife of the late Richard P., devoted mother of Jeanne Wilson; also survived by her grandchildren Richard Wilson (Erin) and Stephanie Grazione (Daniel), 3 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Correnti and Lidia Borrelli (Anthony) and her brothers William I. Paris (Delores) and Joseph (Jeanette). Funeral Service Friday 10:30 A.M. in Bethany Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5 North Concord Rd., Havertown where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Donations to the above Church. Entombment Arlington Cem.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
