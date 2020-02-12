|
|
CZERW
JENNIE H. (nee Mazur)
On February 8, 2020. The Matriarch of Czerw's Kielbasa. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus. Loving mom of Dennis, Steve, Jeffrey (Lisa) and John (Nicole Crouse). Grandmom of Dennis (Jennifer), Brenna and Jeffrey. Great grandmom of Chase, Quinn and Harper. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday Feb. 15th, 9:00 A.M. at St. Adalbert Church, 2645 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or to PAWS - Donor Services, 100 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020