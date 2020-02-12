Home

St Adalbert's Rectory
2645 E Allegheny Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
2645 E. Allegheny Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Adalbert Church
2645 E. Allegheny Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
On February 8, 2020. The Matriarch of Czerw's Kielbasa. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus. Loving mom of Dennis, Steve, Jeffrey (Lisa) and John (Nicole Crouse). Grandmom of Dennis (Jennifer), Brenna and Jeffrey. Great grandmom of Chase, Quinn and Harper. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday Feb. 15th, 9:00 A.M. at St. Adalbert Church, 2645 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or to PAWS - Donor Services, 100 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
