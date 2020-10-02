1/
Jennie K. (Kitzmiller) HEENAN
Died on Sept 29, 2020 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Richard Dale Kitzmiller and Marcia Hulings Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband Robert F. Heenan, son Robert D Locker, and daughter Lara Courtney Leimanis. Jennie was a devoted grandmother to Courtney Locker, Davis and Viviana Leimanis, and great-grandson Dakota Locker. She is survived by sisters Marcia Knox, Helen Kitzmiller, Cynthia Floyd, and Eleanor Johnson and close friend Chris Shegog. Jennie was a lifelong lover of animals. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063 or Forgotten Cats, Inc, Suite 422, 4023 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807. Services will be private. Arrangements CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
