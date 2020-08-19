1/
JENNIE (Canonica) MAGRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAGRO
JENNIE (nee Canonica)
Age 102, Aug. 17, 2020, beloved wife of the late Albert Magro, devoted mother of Vincent (the late Josephine) Magro and the late Michael (Adeline) Magro, Sr. Loving grandmother of Dr. Michael Magro, Jr. (Francesca Staffieri) and Phillip Magro; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday morning Aug. 24, 9 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Phila, PA 19145. Funeral Mass to begin at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Monica Church in Jennie's memory.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Viewing
09:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved