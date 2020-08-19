MAGROAge 102, Aug. 17, 2020, beloved wife of the late Albert Magro, devoted mother of Vincent (the late Josephine) Magro and the late Michael (Adeline) Magro, Sr. Loving grandmother of Dr. Michael Magro, Jr. (Francesca Staffieri) and Phillip Magro; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday morning Aug. 24, 9 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Phila, PA 19145. Funeral Mass to begin at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Monica Church in Jennie's memory.

