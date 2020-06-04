JENNIE N. (Nisenholtz) STEIN
STEIN
JENNIE N. (Nee Nisenholtz)
Age 96, on June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isadore Edward Stein. Devoted mother of Marc Stein (Billie) and Mitchell Stein (Renee). Loving grandmother of Emily Lupin (Ben), Leslie Meunier (Marc), Steven Stein (Jaime), Heather Stein, and Scott Stein (Katelyn). Dear great grandmother of Ari, Max, Henry, Sydney, Hayden, Dean, Zoe, Demi, and Logan. Graveside Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
