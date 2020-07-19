SCHWEGEL





It is with profound sadness that we announce our sweet Jennifer, age 52, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away suddenly on July 11th, 2020. Born on June 12, 1968 in Harrisburg, PA, Jennifer spent most of her childhood in Rosemont, PA cared for by her maternal grandparents, Alex and Mary Duckett, fraternal grandparents Ed and Margaret Downey and uncles, Bill, John, Alex and Tom Duckett who treasured and helped raise her. She attended Rosemont School of the Holy Child, Academy of Notre Dame De Namur, graduated from Radnor High School and attended Delaware Valley College.She is survived by her loving but devastated husband of 14 years Jude Schwegel II, her mother Mary Susan Duckett, her father Brian Edward Downey (Mary) her uncles Alex (Kathy), Tom (Pam) and Bill (Mary Jo) Duckett, her father-in-law Jude Schwegel, her half-brother Brian Downey (Amy) half-sisters Jessica Visek (Steven) Meghan Downey (Matthew), nephews Wyatt and Jack Downey, Michael Schwegel, Noah Jude Schwegel and nieces Kristin Grace Visek, Christa Roeder, Sharra Hamric and Aida Ruth Schwegel; great niece Azlyn Roeder; cousins Heather Daugherty (Will), Zanna Duckett and Lauren Duckett and many sister and brother-in-laws. Dr. Robert Kalish was a father figure to her and helped her throughout her life. Jennifer worked as a bookkeeper for Roots Landscape Design in Wayne, PA. She loved holding babies, walking in the sand at the beach, swimming in a pool and spending time with friends and family. Jennifer overcame a devastating car accident 20 years ago resulting in years of painful physical therapy. Jennifer loved to read books, crocheting, dogs, cats and she hated seeing anyone sad. She loved to laugh and wanted everyone around to laugh with her. She loved telling jokes. As you could to your therapist, you could unload your thoughts, concerns and fears to her and she would quietly but attentively listen and was deftly tolerant of angst and turmoil. Ultimately just knowing there was someone who cared enough to listen made you feel better. That is the kind, thoughtful soul that will live on in our hearts forever. Jennifer has listened intently and caringly, soothing our souls and making every thing okay for the last time. Viewing will be on Tuesday, July 21 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Phoenixville, PA at 8:30 A.M. followed by Mass at 10 A.M.Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

