1/1
JENNIFER ALEXIS DUCKETT SCHWEGEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIFER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWEGEL
JENNIFER ALEXIS DUCKETT


It is with profound sadness that we announce our sweet Jennifer, age 52, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away suddenly on July 11th, 2020. Born on June 12, 1968 in Harrisburg, PA, Jennifer spent most of her childhood in Rosemont, PA cared for by her maternal grandparents, Alex and Mary Duckett, fraternal grandparents Ed and Margaret Downey and uncles, Bill, John, Alex and Tom Duckett who treasured and helped raise her. She attended Rosemont School of the Holy Child, Academy of Notre Dame De Namur, graduated from Radnor High School and attended Delaware Valley College.
She is survived by her loving but devastated husband of 14 years Jude Schwegel II, her mother Mary Susan Duckett, her father Brian Edward Downey (Mary) her uncles Alex (Kathy), Tom (Pam) and Bill (Mary Jo) Duckett, her father-in-law Jude Schwegel, her half-brother Brian Downey (Amy) half-sisters Jessica Visek (Steven) Meghan Downey (Matthew), nephews Wyatt and Jack Downey, Michael Schwegel, Noah Jude Schwegel and nieces Kristin Grace Visek, Christa Roeder, Sharra Hamric and Aida Ruth Schwegel; great niece Azlyn Roeder; cousins Heather Daugherty (Will), Zanna Duckett and Lauren Duckett and many sister and brother-in-laws. Dr. Robert Kalish was a father figure to her and helped her throughout her life. Jennifer worked as a bookkeeper for Roots Landscape Design in Wayne, PA. She loved holding babies, walking in the sand at the beach, swimming in a pool and spending time with friends and family. Jennifer overcame a devastating car accident 20 years ago resulting in years of painful physical therapy. Jennifer loved to read books, crocheting, dogs, cats and she hated seeing anyone sad. She loved to laugh and wanted everyone around to laugh with her. She loved telling jokes. As you could to your therapist, you could unload your thoughts, concerns and fears to her and she would quietly but attentively listen and was deftly tolerant of angst and turmoil. Ultimately just knowing there was someone who cared enough to listen made you feel better. That is the kind, thoughtful soul that will live on in our hearts forever. Jennifer has listened intently and caringly, soothing our souls and making every thing okay for the last time. Viewing will be on Tuesday, July 21 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Phoenixville, PA at 8:30 A.M. followed by Mass at 10 A.M.
Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koller Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved