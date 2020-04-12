|
|
MANERO
JENNY R.
Age 95, of Lansdale, PA passed away peacefully on, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Dock Woods in Lansdale. Born and raised in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late George and Theresa Castenova. She was preceded by her beloved husband, Robert F. Manero in 1996. Surviving are her 2 sons, Robert M. Manero of Limerick, PA and Richard A. (Nicki) Manero of Kennett Square as well as numerous grand-children, great- grandchildren, siblings and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 sisters. Services are private due to the safety guidelines in place. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Dock Woods. Their dedication to "Jenny on the Block" made her last years comfortable. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jenny's name can be made to, Living Branches Foundation, and sent to: 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. On all checks please note "In Memory of Jenny Manero". Arr: by SIMCOX-MCILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020