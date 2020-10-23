1/
JEREMIAH "JERRY" DRISCOLL
On Oct. 20, 2020. Of Erdenheim, formerly of Timoleague, County Cork, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Thomas (Kathy). Grandfather of Sean and Carly. Brother of Julia O' Brien. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday 10 A.M. at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 - 10 A.M. at the church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. JOHN F. MURRAY, Flourtown www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
