CANTOR
JEROME
(Teacher) 92 years old. Died April 16th 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Rennie) Cherished father of the late Ralph, Cindy (Jerry Kruger) and David. Dear grand-father of Ryan (Melissa Viola mother of Ryan), Jane, Rachael and Joshua. Great-grandfather of Meaghan and Mario. He was passionate about his family, friends, several sports and the preservation of Israel. There will be a Memorial Service when friends and family can gather.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020