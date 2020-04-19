Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
(Teacher) 92 years old. Died April 16th 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Rennie) Cherished father of the late Ralph, Cindy (Jerry Kruger) and David. Dear grand-father of Ryan (Melissa Viola mother of Ryan), Jane, Rachael and Joshua. Great-grandfather of Meaghan and Mario. He was passionate about his family, friends, several sports and the preservation of Israel. There will be a Memorial Service when friends and family can gather.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
