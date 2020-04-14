|
|
AZAREWICZ
JEROME E. "JERRY"
Of the Mayfair section of Phila-
delphia, passed away April 9th, 2020, at the age of 81. Son of the late Jerome P. and Blanche J. Azarewicz. Beloved husband of Frances M. Azarewicz. Loving father of Jerome J. Azarewicz (Deborah), Linda Palantine (Ralph), Nancy Mangini (James), Kathleen Lewin (Jeff) and Joyce Sloan (Ed). Devoted grandpop of 11 grandchildren and great-grand-pop of 7 great-grand-children. He is also survived by his sisters, Maryann Anderson (Eric) and Barbara Gutowski (the late Stash).
Jerome was a Fire Fighter for 40 years and he retired as Captain from the Philadelphia Fire Depart-ment. Due to the current health crisis, Jerome's family has decided to have the Viewing and Burial in private. On behalf of the Azarewicz family, thank you for your prayers and under-standing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jerome's memory either to St. Timothy's R.C. Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila. PA 19149 or The Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martin Mills Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111.
McCAFFERTY
FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc.
Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020