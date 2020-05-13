AXELROD

JEROME "JERRY" LAWRENCE

Age 94, of Bala Cynwyd, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1925 in Philadelphia to Samuel and Belle (Koff) Axelrod. A graduate of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, he practiced general surgery for nearly five decades. After many years as an attending surgeon in Pennsylvania, he became a Professor of Surgery and taught for nearly 20 years. Beloved and respected by students and colleagues alike, he won many awards during his distinguished career. The Orel F. Martin Award from the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, conveyed upon him the year he retired from Medicine and Teaching, was his most prized.

Known for his compassionate nature, fierce loyalty and brilliant mind, he inspired the best in others. He was spirited and fun-loving – always up for an adventure. He is going to be sorely missed.

Survived by his daughter, Dana Axelrod (Joseph Kaufman), his brother, Norman Axelrod (Joanne) and his grandchildren, Rebecca Kaufman, Benjamin Kaufman and Sam Vick. Predeceased by his wives, Sonia (Cooper) and G. Paton (Forrester), and his son, Bradford.

A Celebration of his Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the PHL COVID-19

Fund. Checks should be made out to the Philadelphia Founda-tion with PHL COVID-19 Fund in memo line and sent to: Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 826728, Phila., PA 19182-6728.



