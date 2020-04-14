|
|
RUDERMAN
JEROME "JERRY" LEWIS
Of Phila., PA passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Husband of 58 years to Lisette (Rosenkrantz). Father of Shelley Ruderman (Jordan Cassway) and grand-father of Eitan (Cassway). Jerry was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 22, 1931 to Cecelia and Nathan Ruderman. He graduated from Olney High School in 1949 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Temple University. After serving in the U.S. Armed Forces (1952-54), Jerry returned to Temple University to complete a Master's Degree in Education. He worked for The School District of Philadelphia as a Social Studies teacher for 41 years. Jerry was respected by colleagues and loved by his students. He retired from Frankford High School in 1996 as Social Studies Dept. Head.
After retirement, Jerry and Lisette continued their adventures together. They travelled, explored new places, and spent time with family and friends. Jerry's intellect, sharp wit, and kind heart were felt by those around him. He made a lasting impression on those who knew him and will be sorely missed.
Private graveside funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations in his memory can be made to .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020