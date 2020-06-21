TERES
JEROME M.
June 19, 2020. Husband of Sharon (nee Caplan) of Media PA. Father of Adeena Teres, David Teres (Stephanie), and the late Avi Teres (Shawna Edmundson). Brother of Arnold Teres; grandfather of Adin. Private Graveside Services at Haym Soloman Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.