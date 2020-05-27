SCHWARTZ
JEROME N.
On May 25, 2020. Father of Madeline Schwartz, Ellen Barbara and Tavia Schwartz. Brother of Florine Rothman. Grandfather of Jake and Jamie. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in his memory may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024, www.ushmm.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.