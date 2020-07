TOBIN





90, of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Andrea, his "my Kathy" Kathy Kepley, grandson, Matthew Trivelis, son-in-law, Nick Trivelis, nephew, Neil Tobin (Marianne), and best friend, Rocky Branca. He was predeceased by his daughter, Robin Trivelis and his brother, Marvin Tobin. Services are private at the request of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice

www.rothgoldsteins.com