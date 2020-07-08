JERROLD BRUSKOF

BRUSKOFJERROLD
July 6, 2020 of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Husband of Roslyn (nee Lerner) Bruskof. Father of Staycee Milligan and Renee (Kristofor) Morrison. Brother of Arlene (Larry) Bernstein and Shelly (Ray) Gluck. Grandfather of Max, Andrew, Charles and George. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday beginning 11:00 A.M. at Crescent Mem. Park (Sec. G), Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Camden County Hadassah.
