Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:15 AM
JERRY FELDMAN

JERRY FELDMAN Notice
FELDMAN
JERRY
On February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Lev). Loving father of Larry (Barrie) Feldman and Bonnie (Brad) Orenstein. Adored grandfather of Rian (Scooter) Feldman, Samantha (Jeff) Feldman, Zachary (Jessie) Orenstein, Jordyn Orenstein and Alex Feldman. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the Orenstein residence Friday until Monday Noon time. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020
