SIANO
JERRY J., SR.
85, of Newtown, an advertising executive who led the Philade-lphia-founded agency N.W. Ayer through a resurgence, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home.
Siano was born and raised in South Philadelphia, graduating from the Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of Arts) in 1957. Siano would later join his alma mater's board of trustees.
As he steadily rose through the ranks during his more than 35 years at Ayer, Siano led several famous advertising campaigns such as AT&T's "Reach Out and Touch Someone," DeBeers' "A Diamond is Forever," and the U.S. Army's "Be All You Can Be."
Siano was ultimately elected chair-man of the company in 1990.
Siano's family knew him as a loving father and husband. He met his wife, Veronica, in high school and they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. The couple had four sons, two of whom followed in their father's footsteps and joined advertising agencies.
On top of everything else, Siano Sr. was also a fervent artist. He produced numerous paintings, favoring large abstract and representational pieces, and sculptures, primarily of wood figures.
Siano is survived by his wife; his sons, Jerry Jr., Gregory, Scott, and Joseph; his grand-children, Stephanie, Danielle, Victoria, Meghan, Lila, Jackson, Sabrina; and his siblings, Ronald and Diane.
A Service will be held at St. Andrew's Church in Newtown, on Saturday, March 14, at 11 A.M. Family greetings will begin at 10 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 14, 2020