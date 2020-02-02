|
|
MANDEL
JERRY
Feb. 1, 2020. Husband of Nili (nee Frost); father of David (Gwen) Mandel, Dr. Richard (Lauren) Mandel, Michael (Dianne) Mandel and Ronny (Marcia) Mandel; brother of Abraham (Susan) Mandel; and the late Samuel (Julie) Mandel; also survived by 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 9:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, South-ampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Mon. thru Wed. at the home of Richard and Lauren Mandel. Contributions in his memory may be made to Holocaust Awareness Museum, 10100 Jamison Ave., Phila. PA 19116.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020