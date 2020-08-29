1/
JESSICA J. (GUIDA) MACERATO
Age 82, August 27,


2020. Devoted mother of Jessie Macerato, Gina Macerato and Paul (Lenore) Macerato. Loving grandmother of James (Victoria), Justin and Taylor (Estavan) Uhl and Paul, Zachary and Nicholas Macerato. Great-grandmother of Madison James Uhl; also survived by many loving nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday eve 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). There will be a Funeral Mass Tuesday morning 10:00 A.M. at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S Broad St. Phila. (At Ellsworth St.) Int. private. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
