Age 82, August 27,
2020. Devoted mother of Jessie Macerato, Gina Macerato and Paul (Lenore) Macerato. Loving grandmother of James (Victoria), Justin and Taylor (Estavan) Uhl and Paul, Zachary and Nicholas Macerato. Great-grandmother of Madison James Uhl; also survived by many loving nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday eve 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). There will be a Funeral Mass Tuesday morning 10:00 A.M. at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S Broad St. Phila. (At Ellsworth St.) Int. private. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net