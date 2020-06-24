McDOWELL





June 22, 2020. Age 91. Wife of the late William. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Steven) Zoback and Maureen (Robert) Morgan. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Justin, Lauren (Kobie) and the late Julianne. Devoted great-grandmother of Avarie, William, Lillian, Briella, Micah and Gray. Dear aunt of Andrea Rossi-Young.Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 11 to 12 noon atReligious Service 12 noon Interment Forest Hills Cem. Donations in Jessie's name may be made to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 10151 Bustleton Ave. Phila., PA 19116. To view a live stream of her service or share a memory of Jessie, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com.



