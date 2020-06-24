JESSIE C. (Rossi) McDOWELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JESSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDOWELL
JESSIE C. (nee Rossi)


June 22, 2020. Age 91. Wife of the late William. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Steven) Zoback and Maureen (Robert) Morgan. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Justin, Lauren (Kobie) and the late Julianne. Devoted great-grandmother of Avarie, William, Lillian, Briella, Micah and Gray. Dear aunt of Andrea Rossi-Young.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 11 to 12 noon at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 12 noon Interment Forest Hills Cem. Donations in Jessie's name may be made to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 10151 Bustleton Ave. Phila., PA 19116. To view a live stream of her service or share a memory of Jessie, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
12:00 PM
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved