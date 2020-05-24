PERMAR
JESSIE LIGHTFOOT
93, May 11, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her father, Harold Lightfoot; mother, Lillian (née Adams); brother Clark; husband, Jonathan. Jessie was a loving mother to Roxane Clark Permar. She was an alumna of Moore College of Art (1948), artist and fashion designer. She established Jessie Fashions and artist studios and art gallery in Manayunk. In lieu of flowers contributions to Alzheimer's Disease Core Center, Perelman School of Medicine. Condolences may be made at: www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.