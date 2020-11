Age 94, of Lower Gwynedd, died on October 26, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert F. Latimer. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan and Phil Curlett and Scott and Patricia Latimer, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or a charity of your choice